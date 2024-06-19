American International Group Inc. Sells 7,662 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

