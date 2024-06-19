American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

