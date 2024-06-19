America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at $42,140,832.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

