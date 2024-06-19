Amy M. Rothstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.86. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $14.52.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

