Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 58,063 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. Research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 397,095 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.