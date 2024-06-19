Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.49 and last traded at $216.10. Approximately 24,675,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,685,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.06.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 125,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.6% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 105.4% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

