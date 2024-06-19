Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

