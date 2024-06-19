Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

