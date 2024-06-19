Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $214,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

NVS stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

