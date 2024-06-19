Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

NYSE UNH opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

