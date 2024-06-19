Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,973 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 24,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

