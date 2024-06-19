Ark Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $108.52 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,578,256 coins and its circulating supply is 181,577,846 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

