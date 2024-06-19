Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Shares Up 20%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 4,952,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,958,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.06 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

