Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $248,831.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

