Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $248,831.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ADSK stock opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
