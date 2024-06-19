Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGH opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.