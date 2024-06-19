Beth A. Birnbaum Sells 1,735 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Root Stock Performance
Root stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.59. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $86.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Root
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Root
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.