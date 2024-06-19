Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 45.7%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 45.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 132,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 131,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Bluestone Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

