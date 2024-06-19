Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 1,667 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMS opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.