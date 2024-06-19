Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $969.80

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 969.80 ($12.32) and last traded at GBX 973 ($12.36), with a volume of 4883369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980.20 ($12.45).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,732.33 ($22.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,324.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,243.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($159,787.98). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

