CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $432.17 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $432.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.04 and its 200-day moving average is $370.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.45.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

