Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 116 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $116.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.90. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

