Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 8,997 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

