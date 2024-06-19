Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,892 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

