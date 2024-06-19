Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 9,288 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,351.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 12,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,242,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

