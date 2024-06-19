Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 716.8% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,290,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

