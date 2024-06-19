Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 548.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of CL opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

