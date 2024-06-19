Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

