Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Shares of WFC opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

