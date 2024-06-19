Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $458,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.58. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

