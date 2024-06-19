Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $317.02 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.75 and a 200-day moving average of $305.60.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

