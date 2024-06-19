Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.