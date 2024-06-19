Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $870.75 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $516.54 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.16. The company has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

