Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,331 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

