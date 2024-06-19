Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 15,035 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

