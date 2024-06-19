Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 193 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

