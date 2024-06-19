Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 463 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Gartner by 853.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $446.50 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.58 and a 200-day moving average of $452.14.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

