Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 501 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $401.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.01 and its 200 day moving average is $300.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.