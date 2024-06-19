Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 511 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PM opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

