Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 67 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Argus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $271.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

