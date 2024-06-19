Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,336 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of T opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Get Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.