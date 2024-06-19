Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Kenvue by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

View Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.