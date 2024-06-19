Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Up 5.6%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.90. 2,288,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,381,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOEV. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

