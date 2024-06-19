Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,562 shares of company stock worth $55,286 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.