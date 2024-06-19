Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Insider Activity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,562 shares of company stock worth $55,286 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.