Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Cardlytics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $400.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,532,516.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,532,516.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,435 shares of company stock valued at $828,269. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

