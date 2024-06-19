Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 23,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,144.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,581,829 shares of company stock valued at $167,561,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

