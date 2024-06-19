Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.34 and last traded at $55.35. Approximately 631,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,277,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 82.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

