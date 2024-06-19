Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

