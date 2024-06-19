Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

