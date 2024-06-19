Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,695,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,520,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,791,000 after buying an additional 65,524 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $188.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $8,332,450. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

