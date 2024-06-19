Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 423,267 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIOO stock opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.